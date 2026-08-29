Ahead of DUSU polls, Gen Z students use reels and memes to drive campus politics

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, campus politics is getting an unmistakable Gen Z makeover. Even before the student organisations released their manifestos, students across DU are using reels, memes, and viral videos to set the political narrative, often with sarcasm aimed at both student bodies and the varsity administration.

From hostel shortages and fest budgets to water, garbage and infrastructure, long-standing campus grievances are being turned into social-media content. In a sense, students appear to be doing the “homework” for political outfits by putting their questions on the table before the campaign season fully begins.

A group of students sitting in one of the colleges has gone viral for their jamming session. A page called ‘Unfiltered Kartikeyaa’ had uploaded it. The song was “Jab jab mein college aaun, paani na mile… jab aaya garmi ka mausam, AC na chale… College badal ja zara…”

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has already tapped into the mood with a poster declaring, “Gen Z is rising”, while calling students for a protest on September 2 over the issues. At the beginning of the academic session, the organisation had also distributed posters reading, “Welcome to DU, cockroaches”, taking a dig at campus conditions.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), too, has brought the Gen Z language into its campaign material, with a poster featuring its leader and the slogan “Gen Z with Veer Chatrath”.