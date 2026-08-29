Cab fares soar amid snarl-ups across Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the traffic rush witnessed in the city on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Friday, the cab fares surged drastically in the Capital.

As many struggled to book autos and cabs in order to reach their destinations, many rued that the fares were exceptionally high. The fare for an auto ride covering a distance of 5 km—which generally hovers around Rs 70–80—had climbed up to about Rs 150- Rs160.

A regular commuter said, “I had to wait almost an hour to book a cab today. The fares being displayed on the ride-hailing applications were much higher than usual.” Another commuter mentioned, “Due to the high fare surge, I had to take an auto till the metro station and then take a metro ride to reach my office.”

Such high fares were caused by the festive rush as most people stepped out to celebrate Rakhi with their families.