CNG price rise: Delhi auto, taxi bodies demand fare hike, threaten strike on Sep 9

Transport bodies in Delhi have demanded an immediate increase in autorickshaw and taxi fares following a hike in CNG prices, warning that they will go on strike on September 9 if their demand is not met.
The price of CNG in Delhi and adjoining cities increased by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
The company said a significant portion of the gas used for CNG was being sourced through imported LNG, prices of which have risen sharply in the spot market since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia.
Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Association and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, urged the Delhi government to increase auto and taxi fares within a week, saying the latest CNG hike had placed an additional financial burden on drivers.
"CNG prices have been rising over the past two to three months, with a cumulative increase of around Rs 10-11," Soni said in a statement.
He said the government should either increase fares at the earliest or provide a subsidy on CNG prices. "If the fares are not increased, we will hold a strike on September 9," he said.
The All India Motor and Goods Transport Association also raised concerns over the latest increase.
"The sudden increase of Rs 3.89 per kg in CNG prices across Delhi-NCR is not merely a matter of higher fuel costs. It will directly affect the pockets of the common man, the transport industry and, ultimately, the prices of essential commodities," said Rajendra Kapoor, president of the association.
With the latest increase, CNG is now priced at Rs 86.98 per kg in Delhi, Kapoor said.
(With inputs from PTI)