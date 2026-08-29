CNG price rise: Delhi auto, taxi bodies demand fare hike, threaten strike on Sep 9

Transport bodies in Delhi have demanded an immediate increase in autorickshaw and taxi fares following a hike in CNG prices, warning that they will go on strike on September 9 if their demand is not met.

The price of CNG in Delhi and adjoining cities increased by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

The company said a significant portion of the gas used for CNG was being sourced through imported LNG, prices of which have risen sharply in the spot market since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Association and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, urged the Delhi government to increase auto and taxi fares within a week, saying the latest CNG hike had placed an additional financial burden on drivers.