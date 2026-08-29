Delhi HC restricts entry of law interns to courts, permits only final-year students

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has restricted the entry of law interns to its courtrooms. According to the new circular, entry passes will now be issued only to final-year students of the 3rd-year LLB course and to fourth- and fifth-year students of the 5-year integrated LLB.

In its revised policy on issuing entry passes and ID cards to law students interning with advocates, the High Court has mandated that the entry passes will be issued only to final-year students of the 3-year LLB course and fourth- and fifth-year students of the 5-year integrated LLB henceforth.

According to the circular, law students will have to furnish recommendation letters from the lawyer concerned along with his enrolment number, photocopies of the bar ID of the advocate, and the Aadhaar card and college ID card of the intern. Besides, the intern will also have to submit two copies of his/her stamp-sized photograph.

“As directed by the Chief Justice, it is hereby circulated for the information of all concerned that, henceforth, the entry passes/ID cards for law students doing internships with advocates shall be issued by this court only to the following categories of law students: third-year students of the 3-year LL.B. course and fourth-year and fifth-year students of the 5-year integrated law course,” the circular said.

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