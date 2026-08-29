Nearly 1,500 Delhi-NCR truck, bus owners register under Parivartan scheme in first month

NEW DELHI: Within a month of the launch of the Parivartan scheme, nearly 1,500 truck or bus owners in the Delhi-NCR have registered to seek benefits being offered by the government to replace their old, high-emissioncommercial vehicles.

Buoyed by the response, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is targeting 25,000 registrations by mid-October under the scheme. Parivartan (Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions) aims at accelerating the replacement of Bharat Stage (BS) IV and earlier standard trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR with cleaner BS-VI or electric vehicles. It is designed to cut vehicular pollution and modernise fleets across districts in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

MoRTH secretary, V Umashankar, on Friday said that the impact of the scheme would be seen in October, when fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10) levels start increasing significantly.

“This is the first step towards a change to mitigate pollution going on for years. It is a complicated scheme, as multiple government agencies and vehicle manufacturers are involved. A single portal was launched so that beneficiaries don’t run from pillar to post. We are ready to scale up the scheme to the next level,” said Umashankar.

Response to the scheme in UP and Rajasthan has not been low compared to Delhi and Haryana, which have seen maximum enrolment for the scheme with 850 and 450 vehicles, respectively.