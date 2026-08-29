Organisers say event featuring Awami League member called off due to Delhi Police intervention; police deny.

NEW DELHI: A seminar on Europe-Asia relations scheduled in New Delhi on Saturday evening was cancelled after organisers said the Delhi Police denied permission for the programme at short notice.

The event, “Europe and Asia: From Dialogue to a Partnership,” was organised by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in collaboration with the Belgium-based Hand in Hand Foundation and its partners. The panel included diplomats, academics, rights activists and political figures from across Asia and Europe.

Among those scheduled to speak was Bangladeshi-American scientist Nuran Nabi, whose work has focused on documenting Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation war and genocide. Nabi, author of Bullets of '71 -- A Freedom Fighter's Story, has also addressed audiences at several US universities on the history and legacy of the 1971 conflict.

An FCC member said organisers approached Tilak Marg police station on Friday evening, as part of their routine procedure, to seek permission and security arrangements.

“We were then informed that the Delhi Police categorically denied giving permission for the event”

The FCC described the intervention as “unexplained” and said the decision was beyond the organisers’ control.

The Delhi Police did not comment on the matter. The FCC said it remained committed to Europe-Asia dialogue, human rights and international cooperation and hoped to hold the programme at a later date.