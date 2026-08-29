Security women tie rakhis to L-G, CM Rekha Gupta celebrates with street kids

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday and extended their wishes to the public.
Sandhu observed the festival at Lok Niwas, where female personnel from his security team tied rakhis to him. “A touching moment at Lok Niwas Delhi today, as women from my security team tied rakhis, filling the day with warmth, affection and joy,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The L-G said the women’s gesture beautifully captured the spirit of the festival, a celebration of love, trust, and togetherness and a reminder that these bonds strengthen our sense of community beyond personal relationships.
Meanwhile, Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan with children living on the streets. As part of the CM’s interaction with the children, they ties rakhis to Gupta and opened up to her about their dreams, aspirations and interests.
The Chief Minister assured them that the Delhi government remained fully committed to offering them the necessary support for their education and overall well-being. She further emphasised that every child should have the opportunity to dream big and receive enough backing to realise those aspirations. Officials said some of the children present on the occasion had been admitted to schools.
The CM took to X to extend her wishes, writing, “This festival of affection, trust and duty is the strength of our familial values. May this bond bring happiness, prosperity, and warmth to every home, and may the love between brothers and sisters remain forever unbreakable.”
CM’s pledge to kids
As part of the CM’s interaction with the children, they ties rakhis to Gupta and opened up to her about their dreams. The CM assured them that the Delhi government remained fully committed to offering them support for their education and well-being.