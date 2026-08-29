Security women tie rakhis to L-G, CM Rekha Gupta celebrates with street kids

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday and extended their wishes to the public.

Sandhu observed the festival at Lok Niwas, where female personnel from his security team tied rakhis to him. “A touching moment at Lok Niwas Delhi today, as women from my security team tied rakhis, filling the day with warmth, affection and joy,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The L-G said the women’s gesture beautifully captured the spirit of the festival, a celebration of love, trust, and togetherness and a reminder that these bonds strengthen our sense of community beyond personal relationships.

Meanwhile, Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan with children living on the streets. As part of the CM’s interaction with the children, they ties rakhis to Gupta and opened up to her about their dreams, aspirations and interests.