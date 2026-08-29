Senior citizens set to get games arena, yoga spaces at new recreation centres in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The government is set to launch the ‘Vayo Anand’ scheme for senior citizens in the capital. Under the scheme, centres will be developed where senior citizens can spend their leisure time in a comfortable environment, play indoor games, meet and interact with one another and take part in social activities.

Yoga and meditation classes will also be organised at these centres along with monthly medical camps and first-aid kits. The government will provide financial assistance to organisations running such recreational centres.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said senior citizens are an invaluable asset to society and that ensuring their dignity, health, active lifestyle and social engagement is a priority.

International Yoga Day, Senior Citizens’ Day and national festivals will be celebrated in these centres. They are to remain open for at least five days a week and a minimum of seven hours a day, operating between 7 am and 8 pm.

To make them more accessible to senior citizens, preference will be given to centres on the ground floor or in buildings with lifts. Programmes will also focus on women, persons with disabilities and transgender senior citizens. The centres will stay connected with nearby police stations and hospitals to ensure prompt help during emergencies. Each centre must have at least 200 members aged 60 and above.