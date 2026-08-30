Claims window to open on Aug 31 as 48 lakh may be left out of Delhi SIR draft rolls

The remaining 47.7 lakh electors have been marked “uncollectable” and placed in the “Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO)” categories. They will not appear in the draft roll but can seek inclusion by filing claims and objections from August 31 to September 30, officials said.

The publication of the draft will also begin the next phase of scrutiny, with some electors whose names figure in the roll likely to receive notices if their details could not be linked to the 2002 intensive revision roll or if anomalies were detected in their enumeration forms, officials said.

A Delhi CEO official said such anomalies could include a mismatch between an elector’s name in the current roll and the 2002 roll, an age gap of less than 15 years or more than 50 years between an elector and a parent, or a gap of less than nine months between the birth dates of siblings.