Impersonation case: Sukesh gets 8-year jail term

NEW DELHI: A city court on Saturday awarded an eight-year jail term to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for impersonating a sitting Supreme Court judge to influence a special judge for bail in a corruption case in 2017, saying the sentence “must necessarily carry a deterrent message”.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra awarded a two-year jail term each for impersonating a public servant (section 170 of IPC) and threatening injury to a public servant (section 187 of IPC), and a four years’ jail for criminal intimidation (section 507 of IPC).

The judge added that the convict shall be entitled to the benefit of period undergone in custody. She said the punishment should send a message that calculated criminality, particularly against administration of justice, will invite consequences equal with its gravity.