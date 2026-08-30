Inspections ordered into waterlogging hotspots in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two days after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed officials to treat water logging as a “disaster” and mount a war-footing response, the government on Saturday directed exhaustive inspections of waterlogging hotspots in PWD areas and sought a report by Monday. All the top officials and engineers have been directed to carry out inspections at a few specific locations.

Adequate and foolproof measures to prevent waterlogging have been asked to be put in place, and a detailed report is to be submitted to the principal secretary, PWD. The Delhi Traffic Police had identified 113 waterlogging locations till August 20, with 26 more reported during the August 24 showers, the statement said.

The recurrence of waterlogging at these spots has prompted a field assessment to determine whether PWD can undertake additional shortterm measures using existing infrastructure and resources. According to PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, inspections have already been conducted at several locations with officers examining drainage arrangements, outfall conditions, siltation and blockages, pumping arrangements, etc.

The minister said that senior officers, including the principal secretary, will inspect waterlogging locations on the Mehrauli- Badarpur road. A special secretary will inspect locations on MG Road, the Old Delhi-Gurugram road, and the Mahipalpur Bypass.