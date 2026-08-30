New SOP on the cards to improve cleanliness in Lutyens’ areas: NDMC

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) to enhance the cleanliness of roads and public spaces, emphasising on the use of pressure-jet water cleaning and mechanised sweeping in the Lutyens’ area. NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said on Friday that pressure-jet water cleaning was already being undertaken and would be integrated with other cleaning measures before being institutionalised through an SOP.

Six mechanised road sweeping machines have already been deployed, he said, with plans to add more soon. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a consistent water supply for these machines to effectively control dust while they sweep the roads.

On a social media post on X, he said, “We will integrate it with other things and make an SOP for best cleaning and dust/ dirt removal. Then we will institutionalise it.” He acknowledged that dust on the roads is linked to issues with road conditions and the maintenance of green spaces alongside the roads. Some of these issues are “legacy problems” that will take time to resolve, he noted.