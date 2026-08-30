No valid hydrotest, no fuel: Delhi CNG stations asked to tighten norms

NEW DELHI: The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation on Thursday directed stringent safety enforcement at CNG stations across Delhi-NCR following a recent cylinder blast that killed three people and injured two at a retail outlet of Indraprastha Gas Limited.

PESO has instructed all city gas distribution (CGD) companies to prominently display safety signage at CNG outlets and ensure that fuel is dispensed only to cylinders that meet approved standards and carry a valid hydro-test certificate.

The notice emphasised a strict message, “No valid hydro test, no CNG”, mandating that stations refuse refuelling to vehicles with uncertified or expired cylinders. It also directed companies to comply with provisions of the Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016, and licence conditions under Form-G.