16-year-old girl gang-raped inside bus in Delhi; driver, conducted held

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, following which police arrested the driver and conductor, police sources said.

The incident occurred on the night of August 4 when the girl, travelling from Uttar Pradesh to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk during heavy rain.

She allegedly signalled to the empty sleeper bus, and the driver, Kuldeep, along with the conductor, Sandeep, offered her a ride.

The accused allegedly gang-raped her and threatened her before abandoning her near Kashmere Gate, police said.

The bus has been seized for forensic examination.