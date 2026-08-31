Armaan Malik returns to Malayalam with ‘Mazhavillaye’ 

After making his mark and climbing the charts in over 10 languages from Hindi and Bengali to Telugu, Tamil and English, Bollywood singer Armaan Malik is now returning to the Malayalam music scene with his latest song, ‘Mazhavillaye’, from the upcoming Malayalam-language action thriller I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kayadu Lohar. The song is composed by music director Jakes Bejoy, also known for his work on films including King of Kotha, Narivetta and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Released on August 10, ‘Mazhavillaye’ is a melodious, upbeat track that explores the colours of love, longing and romance through Malik’s vocals. The song marks his return to Malayalam playback singing, nearly a decade after he lent his voice to ‘Njan Varumee Paadhayil’ from the 2017 film Theeram.
Excerpts from the interview:
What was it about ‘Mazhavillaye’ that made you want to say yes to singing it?
I’ve been wanting to sing more in Malayalam for a long time. I’ve had the opportunity to work extensively in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, so Malayalam was a language I really wanted to explore. I’d also been wanting to collaborate with Jakes for a while, and getting to sing for Dulquer made this one even more special. It just felt like the right song at the right time.
Speaking a language and singing in it require very different kinds of fluency. How did you work on the Malayalam pronunciation and fluency to make it sound natural? Was anything particularly challenging?
Malayalam is definitely one of the more challenging languages I’ve sung in. It’s not just about getting the pronunciation right, but making it sound natural. Thankfully, the lyric and language coordination team on I’m Game guided me beautifully through every word and expression, which made the process much easier.
You first sang in Malayalam for Theeram in 2017 with ‘Njan Varumee Paadhayil’. How different did the experience of singing ‘Mazhavillaye’ feel this time around?
I think my pronunciation has definitely gotten better over the years, and my tone has evolved as well. I feel like the vocal maturity I’ve developed over time comes through even more effectively in ‘Mazhavillaye’.
You’ve wanted to collaborate with Jakes Bejoy for a while. What was it like finally working with him?
I’ve admired Jakes’ work for a long time, so I was really happy when this opportunity came along. He trusted me to bring my own tone, phrasing and vibrato to the song, and that’s when I feel my musical identity really comes through. It was a very natural and creatively fulfilling experience.
You’ve sung in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and now Malayalam. What do you enjoy about adapting your voice to different languages?
I’ve been fortunate to explore different musical cultures through Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, and Malayalam was a language I had been hoping to delve into more deeply. Every language brings its own musicality and requires you to approach pronunciation and expression differently. That process of adapting to a new language and finding the right way to express yourself through it is something I genuinely enjoy as a singer.
What does singing in Malayalam bring out in your voice that other languages don’t?
There’s a certain finesse and vocal flexibility that Malayalam brings out, which feels unique to the language. There’s also a certain joy I feel when performing in Malayalam, and that definitely leaves me wanting to do more.
After ‘Mazhavillaye’, would you like to explore more Malayalam music and collaborations?
I haven’t really thought about what my next Malayalam collaboration looks like yet, but I know I’d love to sing more and be more active in the language and the industry. Everyone has been so warm, welcoming and respectful, and that really won my heart.