Armaan Malik returns to Malayalam with ‘Mazhavillaye’ 

Excerpts from the interview:

What was it about ‘Mazhavillaye’ that made you want to say yes to singing it?

I’ve been wanting to sing more in Malayalam for a long time. I’ve had the opportunity to work extensively in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, so Malayalam was a language I really wanted to explore. I’d also been wanting to collaborate with Jakes for a while, and getting to sing for Dulquer made this one even more special. It just felt like the right song at the right time.

Speaking a language and singing in it require very different kinds of fluency. How did you work on the Malayalam pronunciation and fluency to make it sound natural? Was anything particularly challenging?

Malayalam is definitely one of the more challenging languages I’ve sung in. It’s not just about getting the pronunciation right, but making it sound natural. Thankfully, the lyric and language coordination team on I’m Game guided me beautifully through every word and expression, which made the process much easier.