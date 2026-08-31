Delhi Development Authority answers FAQs on master plan 2047, seeks suggestions

NEW DELHI: To further simplify the understanding of the Master Plan of Delhi 2047 (MPD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its website, officials said on Sunday. Earlier, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu had directed the DDA to initiate digital outreach measures for MPD 2047.

“DDA has made available a comprehensive set of Frequently Asked Questions on MPD-2047 on its website. The FAQs provide citizens and stakeholders with simple, easily accessible information on the various provisions of the Master Plan,” the DDA said.

They cover a wide spectrum of subjects, including general provisions, development control norms, redevelopment, heritage and public spaces, land pooling policy, transit-oriented development, high-density corridors, low-density areas and in-situ slum rehabilitation.

“The FAQs also address several practical aspects of MPD-2047, including land use and permissible activities, Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and plot requirements, parking, Transferable Development Rights (TDR), eligibility and development models under Land Pooling, and eligibility, development norms and approval processes under Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and other policies,” the DDA further said.