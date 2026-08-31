Delhi Lakshmi Yojana RD maturity set for July 31, 2029

NEW DELHI: The maturity date of the recurring deposit (RD) under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is currently set for July 31, 2029, with the Council of Ministers empowered to review and change the maturity period two years after the scheme’s launch, according to a document.

For now, the RD will have a lock-in period till July 31, 2029. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 every month, of which Rs 1,500 will be credited to an RD account and Rs 1,000 transferred through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet linked to the beneficiary’s bank account.

Beneficiaries can also opt to have the entire Rs 2,500 credited monthly to an RD account through the selected banking partner. The deposit will earn interest at the prevailing rate.

Applicants without an Aadhaar card can register by providing an Aadhaar enrolment slip, where available, along with an alternative document such as a PAN card, ration card, voter identity card, passport or driving licence. The Women and Child Development Department will facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for eligible beneficiaries through its district offices.

The Delhi government launched the scheme on August 26, with the first monthly disbursements scheduled from September 1. Around 4,000 beneficiaries received sanction letters. It aims to cover up to 17 lakh eligible women aged 21 to 60 years, with the family’s annual income capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.