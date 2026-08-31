Delhi SIR draft roll out: How to check name, file claim and understand exclusions

NEW DELHI: The draft Delhi electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was published on Monday, excluding over 47 lakh out of 1.45 crore voters.
A month-long window has opened for claims and objections from August 31 to September 30 for people whose names are missing to file claims for inclusion.
The final voter list is due on November 4.
How can voters check their names? Voters can check whether their names are included in the draft roll through the Delhi CEO and Election Commission's electoral search portal.
Search by EPIC: Select Delhi as the state, enter the EPIC number and captcha code, and search for the name.
Search by mobile number: Select Delhi and the preferred language, enter the mobile number registered with the Election Commission and the captcha code, then click Search.
What if a name is missing from the draft roll? Voters or residents whose names do not figure in the draft roll need not worry.
Eligible persons can seek inclusion by filing a claim between August 31 and September 30.
Such persons will have to submit Form 6, along with the prescribed Declaration form and supporting documents.
Those who have permanently shifted residence and want their names transferred to a new constituency can submit Form 6 at their new place of residence.
Why are 47.5 lakh electors missing? The house-to-house enumeration exercise covered all 1,45,10,299 electors on the existing roll.
Completed enumeration forms for over 67 per cent were submitted and digitised by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
The remaining 47,56,722 electors were categorised as "uncollectable" under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category and have consequently not been included in the draft roll.
Most electors in the ASDDO category were marked as "permanently shifted".
Their exclusion from the draft does not prevent eligible electors from seeking inclusion during the claims period.
What is Form 6? Form 6 is the application used to seek inclusion of a name in the electoral roll under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
Applicants are required to submit documents establishing their date of birth and residence.
For proof of birth, any one of the following can be submitted: - Birth certificate issued by the competent local body or Registrar of Births and Deaths; Aadhaar card; PAN card; Driving licence; Class X or Class XII certificate issued by CBSE, ICSE or a state board; Indian passport.
If none of these documents is available, the applicant can provide the required details along with a self-attested copy of an address proof in the name of the applicant or one of their parents, spouse or adult children, as prescribed.
Which documents can be used as proof of residence? Any one of the following documents can be submitted: - Water, electricity or gas connection bill for the address, for at least one year; Aadhaar card; Current passbook of a nationalised or scheduled bank or post office; Indian passport; Revenue Department land-owning records, including Kisan Bahi; Registered rent lease deed, in case of a tenant; Registered sale deed, in case of an owner.
How can a completed Form 6 be submitted? A completed Form 6 can be submitted online through the Election Commission's Voters' Services Portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or the ECINET app.
It can also be submitted offline to the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), or through the Booth Level Officer (BLO).
For most voters, however, submitting the form online is the simplest option.
Why is the SIR process being undertaken? The Special Intensive Revision is a house-to-house verification exercise to prepare accurate and updated electoral rolls and weed out errors and ineligible entries.
During the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit households to verify voter details and collect updated information.
A Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was conducted across the country during 2002-2004.
A house-to-house enumeration exercise began on June 30 and ended on August 17 under SIR 2026.
The draft roll was published on August 31, beginning the claims and objections period, which will continue until September 30.
The claims and objections will subsequently be examined, with the notice and disposal process scheduled to conclude on October 29.
The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.