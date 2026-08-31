Delhi SIR draft roll out: How to check name, file claim and understand exclusions

NEW DELHI: The draft Delhi electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was published on Monday, excluding over 47 lakh out of 1.45 crore voters.

A month-long window has opened for claims and objections from August 31 to September 30 for people whose names are missing to file claims for inclusion.

The final voter list is due on November 4.

How can voters check their names? Voters can check whether their names are included in the draft roll through the Delhi CEO and Election Commission's electoral search portal.

Search by EPIC: Select Delhi as the state, enter the EPIC number and captcha code, and search for the name.

Search by mobile number: Select Delhi and the preferred language, enter the mobile number registered with the Election Commission and the captcha code, then click Search.

What if a name is missing from the draft roll? Voters or residents whose names do not figure in the draft roll need not worry.

Eligible persons can seek inclusion by filing a claim between August 31 and September 30.

Such persons will have to submit Form 6, along with the prescribed Declaration form and supporting documents.

Those who have permanently shifted residence and want their names transferred to a new constituency can submit Form 6 at their new place of residence.

Why are 47.5 lakh electors missing? The house-to-house enumeration exercise covered all 1,45,10,299 electors on the existing roll.

Completed enumeration forms for over 67 per cent were submitted and digitised by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The remaining 47,56,722 electors were categorised as "uncollectable" under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category and have consequently not been included in the draft roll.