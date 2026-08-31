Delhi to get infra boost during PM's birthday celebrations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will observe ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ from September 17 to October 2 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with several completed infrastructure and civic projects set to be inaugurated during the period.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the projects, covering transport, roads, sewerage, water management, education, power and civic amenities, are aimed at strengthening the capital’s infrastructure and improving public facilities.

Among the key projects is Phase-III of the Barapullah Elevated Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,635 crore. An underpass on the Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk and an approach road from Badli Junction to Haiderpur Metro Station, costing Rs 54.10 crore, will also be inaugurated.

Water and sewerage projects include a 2-MGD recycling plant at the Bawana water treatment plant, a 564-MLD wastewater treatment plant at Okhla and sewerage works around Barapullah Drain and Batla House. The total cost of these projects is Rs 863.38 crore.

In education, a G+3 school building in Sector-16, Dwarka, and new classrooms in East Vinod Nagar and Sector-41, Rohini, are among the projects.

Several power sub-stations will also be inaugurated, with the total cost of these projects estimated at Rs 232.42 crore.