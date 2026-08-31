Demolition, encroachment cleared around Jama Masjid area

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday demolished illegal encroachments inside a park near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, following directions from the Delhi High Court to survey illegal constructions and remove encroachments around the historic monument.

The park, located beside the mosque and near Meena Bazaar, remains closed for most of the day, according to local residents and vendors. “Few of the labourers who work in and around the mosque area had built some establishments to stay inside the park but all of these were removed today,” said Salim, a local resident.

According to a senior MCD official, the civic body began removing encroachments from public spaces and parks in and around the Jama Masjid area on Monday morning.

“Encroachment of public places and parks was done, which is being removed around the monument,” the official said, adding that at least three parks in the area were being cleared of encroachments.

The civic body’s teams reached the area in the morning and began clearing structures and other encroachments occupying public spaces around the monument.

“There is an encroachment drive near Jama Masjid by authorities. We have provided adequate security to ensure there is no breach of law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Salim, who runs a small juice cart outside the park’s Gate No. 12, said several police personnel were deployed in the morning during the demolition drive. “I usually start my work at around 11 am but I came late today as police were deployed right outside the gate, so I started operating my cart at around 2 pm,” he said. The civic action is part of the follow-up to the HC’s directions on encroachments around the monument.