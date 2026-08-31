Demolition, encroachment removal drive around Jama Masjid begins following Delhi HC order

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a demolition and encroachment removal drive in the Jama Masjid area, following directions from the Delhi High Court to survey illegal constructions and clear encroachments around the historic Mughal-era monument.
A senior MCD official said civic teams began removing encroachments from public spaces and parks in and around the Jama Masjid area in the morning.
“Encroachment of public places and parks was done, which is being removed around the monument,” the official said.
At least three parks in the area are being cleared of encroachments, another senior official said.
The action follows a Delhi High Court directive instructing the MCD to survey illegal constructions and encroachments in and around Jama Masjid and take appropriate action to remove them.
MCD teams reached the area early in the day and began clearing structures and other encroachments occupying public spaces around the monument.
A senior police officer said adequate security had been deployed to maintain law and order during the drive.
“There is an encroachment drive near Jama Masjid by authorities. We have provided adequate security to ensure there is no breach of law and order,” the officer said.
Jama Masjid, one of Delhi’s most prominent Mughal-era landmarks, draws large numbers of visitors and worshippers. The surrounding lanes are also a busy commercial hub.
The civic action forms part of the follow-up to the High Court’s directions on illegal constructions and encroachments in the vicinity of the historic monument, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)