Demolition, encroachment removal drive around Jama Masjid begins following Delhi HC order

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a demolition and encroachment removal drive in the Jama Masjid area, following directions from the Delhi High Court to survey illegal constructions and clear encroachments around the historic Mughal-era monument.

A senior MCD official said civic teams began removing encroachments from public spaces and parks in and around the Jama Masjid area in the morning.

“Encroachment of public places and parks was done, which is being removed around the monument,” the official said.

At least three parks in the area are being cleared of encroachments, another senior official said.

The action follows a Delhi High Court directive instructing the MCD to survey illegal constructions and encroachments in and around Jama Masjid and take appropriate action to remove them.