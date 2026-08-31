Larger vehicle driver must adopt extra caution: Delhi court

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has said that it is incumbent upon a professional driver of a larger vehicle to adopt extra care and caution so that the safety of other persons on the road as well as its own passengers is not jeopardised.

Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla made the observation while convicting a DTC bus driver for killing a man through rash and negligent driving in 2021. The judge underlined that the impact was so immense that the victim suffered a skull fracture and tyre marks were found on his chest and neck.

“There is no calibrated instrument of definite precision which could give a clear arithmetical result to establish rashness or negligence,” the judge said, adding that every prudent driver understands the dangers of not slowing down after spotting a smaller vehicle ahead while driving at high speed.

The court noted that the accused failed to apply the brakes in time and that the vehicle had no mechanical defect, according to the mechanical inspection report. The matter has been posted for arguments on the quantum of sentence on August 31.