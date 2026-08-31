Staffer sexually assaults three-year-old child in Bawana private school; held

NEW DELHI: A three-year-old student of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by a staff member of the school in Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Monday.

Police received information on August 24 and immediately reached the spot to meet the complainant. On a written complaint, a case under Sections of BNS and the POCSO Act was registered at Bawana police station, and investigation began.

An individual working in the school was identified as the accused and was arrested. Meanwhile, the victim was medically examined, and her statement was recorded as per procedure.

"The electronic evidence has been seized and is being examined," the officer said.

Police also stated that it has been noticed that a few schools/private persons are engaging unverified persons and non-commercial/private vehicles for pick-up and drop-off of students without proper verification.

All school managements are advised to engage only police-verified staff, including drivers, helpers, guards and Group-D employees.

"Do not hire unverified and non-commercial vehicles for transportation of school children. Use only registered commercial vehicles with proper permit," the officer said.

"Ensure functional CCTV coverage with backup and deployment of female staff with minor children. Any incident related to child abuse should be reported immediately to the police. Non-reporting is punishable under the POCSO Act," the officer added.