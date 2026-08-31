What gives art its value?

An artwork may draw viewers in with its beauty, evoke a certain emotion or prompt them to question aspects of society. But once an artwork enters the market, the question usually shifts from what it means to what it is worth.

The answer is rarely as simple as the cost of the canvas, paint or other materials used to make it. The value of an artwork can be shaped by several factors, including the artist’s reputation, exhibition history, gallery representation, demand, material and the time taken to create it. At the same time, collectors and artists point out that monetary value is not the only way to judge an artwork.

Artist Murari Jha notes that pricing begins with the artist but is often discussed with the gallery. The cost of materials, the time spent on a project and the nature of the medium can all influence the initial price. For a sculptor, for instance, expensive materials can have a significant impact on the final cost.

However, the price is also linked to an artist’s growing reputation. Jha explains that once an artist begins working with a gallery, the gallery’s reputation can also become connected to that artist’s work. This can influence how the work is priced in the market.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining consistency in prices. If a similar artwork is sold to different buyers at very different prices, it can affect the trust between the artist and collectors. ‘Value’ in the art market, therefore, is also connected to the reputation an artist builds over time.