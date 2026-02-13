Citizens move NGT over damage to Yamuna floodplain near ITO

NEW DELHI: A group of concerned citizens, including a former secretary of the ministry of water resources and several environmental organisations working to protect the Yamuna, on Thursday filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and other authorities, alleging large-scale damage to a forested stretch of the Yamuna floodplain at ITO Chhath Ghat in Delhi.

In their letter, the signatories claimed that construction and demolition (C&D) debris and Aravalli rock material were dumped across nearly 15 hectares of active floodplain land during the night of February 8–9, reportedly for a proposed riverfront development project. They said the area has evolved into a dense green patch hosting native species such as kadamb, jamun, peepal, bargad, neem, arjun and amaltas.

Citing satellite imagery and past flood records, the complainants stated that the site is part of the active floodplain and was submerged during the July 2023 and September 2025 floods. They warned that alteration of the natural concave bend could increase flood risks in nearby areas, including ITO and the SC complex.

The group demanded an immediate halt to dumping, removal of debris, action against responsible agencies, and an independent expert review of riverfront projects.