Delhi court pulls up civic body, issues notice to official over faulty status report

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued notice to the deputy commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and directed senior engineers to appear in person after finding that a status report filed in a property dispute case was not in compliance with its earlier directions.

While hearing a civil suit related to the demolition of an unauthorised disputed property, Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, in an order dated February 17, said, “Court notice be issued to the deputy commissioner, MCD, calling upon him to either file a proper status report in compliance with the order dated December 2, 2025, or remain personally present before this court on the next date of hearing.”

Earlier, the defendants had been restrained from carrying out further construction at the disputed property.

On December 2, 2025, the court had observed that the status report filed by the MCD was “cursory and mechanical” and merely a formality. It then sought written explanations from the executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer, duly forwarded by the deputy commissioner, along with an updated report by February 17.