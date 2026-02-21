Delhi tops UGC list of fake universities with 12 entries; keeps tag for third time

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 fake universities operating across the country. Delhi continues to top this infamous list with 12 such universities, which are spread across as many states.

Under the UGC Act, 1956, these universities do not have the authority to award degrees. The commission has cautioned students from taking admission in them stating the degrees do not have any professional value.

The following 12 universities in Delhi figure in the fake category: World Peace of United Nations University (Pitampura); Institute of Management and Engineering (Mubarakpur); All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences State Government University (Alipur); Commercial University (Daryaganj); United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR Centric Juridical University (Rajendra Place); Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment (Sanjay Enclave); Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Rohini); National Institute of Management Solution (Janakpuri); and Mountain Institute of Management and Technology (Nehru Place).

In October 2025, the UGC had released a list of 22 fake universities, and Delhi had 10 of them. In March 2023, the UGC had released a list of 20 fake institutions, and Delhi topped the list during that time with eight of them. The number of fake universities shot up by 12 within nearly three years.

Uttar Pradesh holds the second spot with four such universities.