JNU union ups the ante against V-C, asks students to vote in ‘referendum’

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday announced that a student referendum will be held on Tuesday across all schools of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to seek students’ mandate on whether the Vice Chancellor should continue in her position. The results of the referendum are expected to be declared on Wednesday.

According to JNUSU representatives, the voting process will be overseen by former members of the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) to ensure transparency. The student body said the exercise aims to provide a platform for students to express their views on the leadership of the university.

Former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said the referendum comes in the backdrop of recent controversy surrounding alleged casteist remarks made by the Vice Chancellor. “The referendum will open the field for students to express their opinion on whether the VC should continue to remain in her position or be removed. The voices of the students will be heard,” he said.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions on the campus. Protests have continued since early February after the university suspended four JNUSU office-bearers along with Kumar for two semesters. The university administration said the suspensions were issued for “extensive damage to university property” during a protest held at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library on November 21, 2025.

The disciplinary action triggered further demonstrations by student groups demanding the revocation of the suspensions. The situation also saw clashes between Left- and Right-wing student organisations and criticism from sections of students and teachers over alleged caste-related remarks attributed to the Vice Chancellor.

In a statement, JNUSU said tensions escalated when more than 50 students were detained and 14 arrested during a march to the Ministry of Education demanding the Vice Chancellor’s resignation, implementation of University Grants Commission regulations and increased funding for the university.