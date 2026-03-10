MCD moves to regularise temp employees

NEW DELHI: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma held a meeting with the additional commissioners and heads of various departments during which detailed discussions were held regarding the regularisation of employees working on a contractual basis on compassionate grounds.

During the meeting, the chairperson stated that a large number of employees in MCD retire every month, resulting in several vacant posts.

However, at the same time, due to the slow pace of fresh recruitments as per requirement, the execution of the corporation’s work also gets affected.

She also hinted that a uniform and integrated regularisation policy should be formulated for all departments of MCD on the lines of the DEMS Department in order to ensure equality and transparency for employees.

Sharma directed all additional commissioners and heads of departments to prepare a detailed department-wise list of employees working on a contractual basis on compassionate grounds. he list should include complete information of all employees.