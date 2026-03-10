Nepal man held in Delhi for double murder

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old Nepal national was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and her daughter in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The accused was nabbed in Delhi while attempting to flee, an official said. The accused has been identified as Deepak Bahadur, a resident of Nepal.

On March 6 at around 7.33 pm, Jakhole police received information from Yogendra Lal that Bahadur, who had been living in a rented room with his 34-year-old partner and her nine-year-old daughter, had not been seen for several days. He also reported a foul smell coming from the rented room.

Local police reached the spot and the room was found locked. After entering the premises, the bodies of a woman and a minor child were discovered inside, an officer said. The accused spotted near New Delhi Railway Station and apprehended while trying to board a train for Mumbai, DCP (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.