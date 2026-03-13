Shortage hits city vendors hard as cylinder prices mount in black market

NEW DELHI: An acute shortage of LPG cylinders in the national capital has begun to severely disrupt the lives of residents and small vendors, with delivery delays stretching up to three to four weeks and black market prices touching as high as Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per cylinder.

According to several consumers, it is currently taking 21 to 25 days for a booked LPG cylinder to be delivered in many parts of Delhi. The prolonged waiting period has forced households and small businesses to seek alternative arrangements, while others are being pushed towards the black market.

For small roadside tea vendors who rely heavily on LPG for their daily operations, the crisis has become particularly challenging.

At the popular Nagori chai stall near ITO, the owner said he had to switch to an electric stove after struggling to get timely cylinder deliveries. “Earlier, I would start my stove at around 2 pm and continue till 9:30 pm.

One cylinder would last me about 15 days. But with the electric stove, making the same amount of tea takes more time. It’s a very time-consuming process. The only problem is that I am not able to serve customers on time,” he said.

While some vendors have managed to shift to induction or electric stoves, many others cannot afford the upfront cost of such appliances. Several small tea sellers and food stall owners said they have temporarily shut their stalls until they are able to arrange another cylinder.