Delhi government considers three names for Shahjahanabad Corporation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) during a high-level meeting on Friday. It was decided that three proposed names would be prepared in order of preference, after which the final name would be selected.

The meeting also reviewed the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project stretching from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the time has come for a comprehensive restructuring and revival of the institution, and the government will not only change the board’s name but will also use it to accelerate the real redevelopment of Old Delhi and the Shahjahanabad area.

The 38th board meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of the CM, who is also the chairperson of the SRDC. The meeting discussed several important issues related to the overall development of Old Delhi and the preservation of its heritage. The functioning of SRDC during the previous government also came under discussion, along with concerns over financial irregularities. The CM emphasised that these irregularities will be probed.

She informed me that the Delhi government has initiated serious efforts to restore the historic glory of Old Delhi. As part of these efforts, development work worth around `160 crore is currently underway on 28 roads in the area. The projects include construction and improvement of roads, beautification of public spaces, strengthening sanitation arrangements, better maintenance of public toilets, and large-scale cleanliness drives. In addition, a phased plan is being prepared to place underground cables across the area so that modern facilities can be introduced while preserving Old Delhi’s historic character.

The Town Hall will also be developed as an heritage monument, further enhancing the cultural and historical appeal of the area. She said Old Delhi is the heart of the capital, and the government aims to preserve its historical heritage.