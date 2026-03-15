Delhi govt plans Water Master Plan with private participation to tackle supply challenges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government is working on a comprehensive Water Master Plan, with a provision to rope in private players, to help address water supply challenges in the national capital, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday.

Under the proposed plan, a detailed study of the existing infrastructure and future expansion will be undertaken while taking into account the city’s increasing population.

Addressing the media, the minister said, “There is a need for a holistic approach towards fixing the water sector challenges that we face. For the first time, a Water Master Plan will be presented. For this, we have hired a consultant company which is studying all major aspects, including sources of water, future requirements, maintenance of pipelines and other related issues.” Another key aspect of the plan will be decentralisation and partial privatisation of the Delhi Jal Board distribution network.

“Within the next one year, we will float tenders inviting big private players for the management of each of DJB’s existing eight command centres. In the future, these companies will be given individual zones and will be responsible for managing major operations in those areas,” the minister said in a statement. Each company will be tasked with repairing and replacing old water pipelines billing and revenue collection, and ensuring regular water supply.