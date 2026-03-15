DUTA urges DU VC to ensure transparency in St Stephen’s assistant professor interviews

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Saturday wrote to V-C Professor Yogesh Singh, urging him to intervene in the ongoing assistant professor interviews at St Stephen’s College to ensure transparency and justice, particularly for long-serving adhoc and temporary teachers.

In a letter addressed to the V-C, DUTA officials said interviews for assistant professor posts in 12 subjects are currently underway. The association raised concerns that interviews for three departments–Philosophy, Mathematics and Computer Science–concluded on March 11, but results have not been out.

The outcomes have reportedly been kept in sealed envelopes, unlike the usual practice, where results are announced soon after the selection panel completes its deliberations, the association said. DUTA argued that withholding the results may violate the UGC regulations.