LPG crisis hits Delhi hard: Anxious kitchen waits for pakoda

Delhi’s LPG anxiety exposes the fragile dependence of urban kitchens on long and vulnerable supply chains. In a city where millions rely on LPG cylinders for daily cooking, even a brief disruption—whether triggered by global conflict, shipping delays, or domestic distribution glitches—quickly translates into queues, panic bookings, and political heat. The current squeeze raises a larger question for the capital: whether the expansion of piped gas, community kitchens, and diversified fuel access has kept pace with the city’s rapid growth or whether Delhi remains more vulnerable to external shocks than it appears.

Small food vendors, especially the ones at the lower end of the food chain, and restaurant owners across the city are suffering the most amid the turmoil. Their constant struggle to keep their eateries running has highlighted systemic and social problems the city has not fully grasped yet.

Pandemic parallel

Any large crisis in Delhi becomes a commentary on migration. Either people are flowing into the city or reversing the tide, something that was noted starkly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the LPG shortage crisis is not as big as the pandemic, there are some parallels. Few vendors from areas such as Noida, Laxmi Nagar, and Rajinder Nagar say that the crisis has forced them to change how they cook food. While some have temporarily shut their shops, others are considering returning to their hometowns.

In the busy lanes of Laxmi Nagar, Lalaram, who sells vegetarian biryani, says the sudden increase in LPG prices has severely affected his operation. Earlier, he used to buy a gas cylinder for around `1,000 to `1,200. Now, the same cylinder costs nearly `3,000 in the market.