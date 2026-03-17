Don’t share info online: CBSE warns Class X, XII evaluators

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a warning to teachers involved in the evaluation of board exam results, advising them against sharing any misleading or factually incorrect information about the evaluation process.

The board reminded the evaluators that the process is confidential and that disclosing details is strictly prohibited.

According to the official notice, “It has come to the board’s attention that some individuals engaged in the evaluation of Class X and Class XII examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media. Many of these posts are misleading and factually incorrect, creating confusion and spreading rumours among stakeholders.”

The CBSE emphasised that the evaluation process is governed by strict protocols. Sharing experiences, opinions or incorrect information on public platforms violates professional conduct and may result in disciplinary action.

“The teachers are expected to maintain confidentiality and uphold the integrity of the examination system. All evaluators must conduct their duties with professionalism, dignity, and discretion,” the notice added.