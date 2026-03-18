Nine members of a family, including three children, killed in massive fire in southwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: Nine people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, a call regarding the blaze was received at 7 am from a house located in a building in Palam. Thirty-one fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue people.

A senior police officer said that the fire was in a cloth shop located at Ram Market, Palam and staff immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire had broken out in a four-storey building situated at WZ-124A, Ram Chowk Market. The basement, ground floor, and first floor housed a cloth and cosmetic showroom owned by Rajender Kashyap (market pradhan), while his family resided on the second and third floors, the officer said.