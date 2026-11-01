4K cops to be deployed as Opposition set for Ramlila show

NEW DELHI: Ramlila Ground is all set to host the INDIA bloc’s rally on Sunday, with banners, hoardings, tents, a stage, a score of security forces, and the opposition party members working hard to undo the damages by the rains that fell on Friday.

More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, are likely to be deployed in view of the rally, whereas the venue has been divided into 14 zones.

According to police, over 200 CCTV cameras were installed for surveillance. Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of central and New Delhi districts, inspected security arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Ground on Saturday.

Workers from opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, took mugs and buckets to scoop water from the ground, put and rearranged chairs on the ground, erected tents, and spread ground clothes.

K C Venugopal, who visited the ground on Saturday evening, met Congress Sevadal members and commended them for their “hardwork” for “making the rally a success”.

While the main stage was ready, the ground was lit in the night as the works related to electricity, sound, and decoration kept on going.

Several leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi and Pawan Khera, CPI (M)’s General Secretary M A Baby, party MP John Brittas, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, and student leader Aishe Ghosh, also paid visits in the last few days to inspect the arrangements at the Ramlila ground.