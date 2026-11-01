Delhi Behind the scenes : Jamia students turn order into viral celebration

After weeks of protests, hunger strikes and prolonged standoff, Jamia students finally had a letter worth celebrating. When Registrar Mahtab Rizvi signed the order paving the way for the constitution of the JMI Students’ Union, students found a rather musical way to announce it. They shared the order on social media, pairing it with Satinder Sartaaj’s song, “Humein Chitthiyan Mili Hain,Mahtab Se…” The wordplay turned an official order into a viral celebration.

October ends with December feelings

Delhi briefly lost track of its calendar this week. Two days of unusually heavy rain later, October began feeling suspiciously like December, with the mercury plunging to 20.7 degrees, the coldest October day in 75 years. The AQI, too, offered a rare gift, settling at 60. Blankets came out of hiding and schools sent ‘wint uniform’ notifications.

Once protest site, Jantar Mantar moves to art

Jantar Mantar, Delhi’s most recognisable address for protest, is preparing for a career change, apparently. After decades of hearing slogans, speeches and demands for justice, the historic stretch will now host art exhibitions and performances as part of the upcoming India Biennale. The announcement came soon after it lost its status as a designated protest site. Perhaps the monuments are getting a change of audience, like from agitators raising placards to artists raising questions about the human condition.

Amit Shah hailed as ‘next PM’ at birthday hawan

A right-wing outfit celebrated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday, projecting him as “The Next Prime Minister”.On Shah’s 62nd birthday on October 22, the group organised a special prayer ceremony and hawan at the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, central Delhi,praying for his long life and good health. As part of the celebration,62 kg of laddus were distributed as prasad among devotees, symbolising the minister’s 62nd birthday.