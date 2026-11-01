Three arrested for pro-Khalistan graffiti at two Delhi Metro stations

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan graffiti at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar Metro stations in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sumeet alias Raftar (30), a resident of Panipat in Haryana, Sumit Kumar alias Kaka (22) and Gurpreet (22), both residents of Punjab.

On October 29, graffiti was discovered on the floor near Gate No. 1 of Jahangirpuri Metro Station. On October 30, similar graffiti was found on the inner wall of the staircase near Gate No. 2 of Shastri Nagar Metro Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said.

In both instances, the graffiti read: "DILJIT SINGH QUAM D GADDAR KHOON D BADLA SFJ KHALISTAN", expressing support for the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and the Khalistan ideology. The acts involved defacement of public property at Metro stations and posed a threat to public order and national integrity, police said.

Police identified one of the accused as Sumeet and apprehended him. The involvement of two additional accomplices based in Ludhiana, Punjab, was subsequently established. Later, Sumit and his associate Gurpreet were also arrested.

The accused admitted to arriving in Delhi on October 28 and painting the graffiti at Jahangirpuri Metro Station. Kumar and Gurpreet confessed to painting the graffiti at Shastri Nagar Metro Station, the DCP said.