Cops protest outside Delhi Police headquarters days after confrontation with lawyers

NEW DELHI: Around a hundred police personnel held a protest outside Delhi Police headquarters (PHQ) on Monday morning against the transfer of two of their colleagues following a confrontation between cops and lawyers at a police station.

The agitation followed a protest by the lawyers in Delhi courts over the Police’s alleged high-handedness towards them that ended after the transfer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha and Shahdara Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arun Kumar.

Holding placards and posters, and raising slogans of unity, the protesting cops demanded that police officers be reinstated to their previous postings, while they alleged misbehaviour and threats by lawyers.

The police protest also drew criticism by the general public, with AISA president Neha Bora saying, “The Delhi Police HQ in New Delhi falls in that area where Section 163 of the BNS is in effect. Will the Delhi Police register an FIR against the Delhi Police who are angry with the Delhi Police? The signs of your crumbling system are everywhere.”

The controversy stems from a scuffle between police and lawyers in the police station in which an advocate was allegedly injured.