Delhi HC refuses to stay ban on non-BS-VI vehicles as border checks trigger massive traffic snarls

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the city administration's decision to bar non-Delhi-registered vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from entering the capital between November 1 and January 31, even as intensified checks at interstate borders triggered massive traffic snarls, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma declined to pass any interim order on a plea challenging the restriction, issued notice and listed the matter for hearing along with a related case on November 27.

The restriction, introduced as part of Delhi's winter pollution-control measures, bars petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards. Electric and CNG vehicles, as well as BS-VI-compliant vehicles, are exempt.

Meanwhile, intensified checks at Delhi's interstate borders led to long queues on roads connecting the capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy congestion was reported at the Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, Delhi-Sonipat and Delhi-Najafgarh borders.

Traffic on NH-48 remained backed up for several kilometres near the Sirhaul toll plaza at the Delhi-Gurugram border, affecting both the main carriageway and service roads. Similar snarls were reported near Noida and Ghaziabad, where vehicles were stopped for checks.