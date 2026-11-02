Genuine claims to be honoured, assures Punjab National Bank

NEW DELHI: Days after customers alleged that their bank accounts and fixed deposits at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida had been emptied, the bank acknowledged “financial irregularities”, saying three claims had been settled. PNB said it had taken “serious cognisance of the complaints regarding alleged financial irregularities” involving deposit accounts there.

“The matter is being examined on priority and the Bank is extending full cooperation to the authorities concerned,” it said, adding that steps were being taken to verify facts, assess discrepancies and address affected customers’ concerns.

The bank said three claims amounting to Rs 43 lakh had already been settled. “The Bank assures its customers that all genuine claims will be honoured,” it said. The bank said it had zero tolerance for fraud, financial irregularities.