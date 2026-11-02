Supreme Court allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and Diwali day

The Supreme Court has permitted the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days ahead of Diwali, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 8 this year.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale directed that fireworks must not be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones.

The court clarified that the complete ban on firecrackers imposed earlier would be restored from November 9, 2026.

"Needless to state that the complete ban on the firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9, 2026," the bench said in its October 29 order, which was made available on Monday.

The court also permitted manufacturers holding valid certifications from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to manufacture only approved green crackers between November 2 and 6.

It prohibited the manufacture and sale of firecrackers joined in series, commonly known as 'ladis' or garlands.

Reiterating its restrictions, the bench said firecrackers containing barium and those not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers would not be permitted.

The court also directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to take measures to prevent the circulation of illegal and conventional firecrackers.

(With inputs from PTI)