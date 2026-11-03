300-year-old school revives its football ground

NEW DELHI: For football lovers in Old Delhi, finding a proper ground to play has long been a challenge. But that may finally be changing. The historic Anglo Arabic School at Ajmeri Gate has opened a new football ground, bringing the game closer to home for hundreds of young enthusiasts.

For the Messi and Ronaldo fans in Old Delhi, this is more than just a playground; it is a dream come true. At a time when most schools in the densely populated neighbourhood struggle with a lack of sporting facilities, the new ground recently hosted a grand football tournament featuring children from some of Delhi’s prominent schools, including Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

But what makes this development particularly significant is the history behind the ground.

Established in 1692 as Madrasa Ghaziuddin by Nawab Ghaziuddin Khan, Anglo Arabic School is one of Delhi’s oldest educational institutions, with a legacy spanning more than 300 years. However, for years, the historic institution had reportedly been struggling with neglect. The ground, once overrun with vegetation and bushes reportedly growing up to four feet high, was virtually unusable.

The school receives aid from the Delhi government, which is responsible for providing teachers. The institution, meanwhile, stands on Waqf land. Now, after decades, it is getting a much-needed makeover. Aaley Iqbal, MLA, and a member of Delhi Education Society, has taken responsibility for the school’s upkeep and revival.

“My father pursued his schooling and college from this place. There used to be bushes growing up to four feet high in this area. Today, this place has been transformed into a lavish football ground,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of the development, Iqbal added, “It is a big thing that Old Delhi now has its own sports ground. As a member of the Delhi Education Society, I have been given the responsibility of looking after this school, and I will fulfil it wholeheartedly.”