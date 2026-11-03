Delhi court acquits five men accused of setting fire to mosque during 2020 riots

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted five men accused of setting fire to a mosque during the 2020 northeast riots, saying the police witnesses were not credible and the CCTV camera footage was “inadmissible” in evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh granted relief to Ankit, Sourabh Sharma, Rohit, Rahul Kumar and Sachin, who were accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, damage to property and arson.

“I find that these witnesses are not credible witnesses and cannot be relied upon to bring home the guilt of the accused as far as the riot, vandalism and arson at Allah Wali Masjid is concerned,” the judge said in an order dated October 31.

The case relates to violence in the Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony, where a mob allegedly vandalised and set fire to Allah Wali Masjid in Karawal Nagar on February 25, 2020 during the communal riots.

The court said there was a probability that no arson or vandalism had taken place at the mosque, as claimed by the prosecution, since the testimonies of the police personnel regarding the incident “could not be relied upon”.