Delhi High Court stays sacking of JNU Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed an October 9 order issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) terminating the services of Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who faces allegations of sexual harassment by female students.

The Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency has also approached a Delhi trial court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest by the Delhi Police. His plea may come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam’s petition challenging his termination and listed the matter for hearing in January. In his plea, Akoijam denied all allegations and described the university’s action as a “witch hunt”.

The termination order stated that JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee had conducted an inquiry and recommended disciplinary action based on its findings. Akoijam was a professor at the university’s School of Social Sciences.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on October 11 on a complaint filed by JNU’s chief security officer. At least 11 female students had submitted sexual harassment complaints against him in May.