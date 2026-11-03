Delhi schools to observe ‘BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week’, focus on energy conservation, plastic-free campuses

NEW DELHI: From switching off unnecessary lights and fans to promoting millets, setting up plastic-free campuses and spreading awareness about electronic waste, schools across Delhi will undertake a series of activities this week as part of the BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools to observe the week from November 1 to 7 by organising awareness campaigns and action-oriented activities aimed at encouraging environmentally sustainable habits among students and teachers.
The initiative, which stems from the joint statement of the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting under the BRICS Environmental Working Group, seeks to promote sustainable lifestyles through public outreach, citizen engagement and behavioural change under Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).
As November 1 fell on a Sunday, activities scheduled for November 1 and 2 were clubbed together and were conducted on November 2.
The first day focussed on adopting healthy lifestyles and saving energy. Schools have been asked to administer the Mission LiFE pledge and organise activities around healthy habits, yoga, fitness and active mobility. Nature walks and plantation drives may also be undertaken wherever feasible. Students and teachers will also participate in an energy-saving hour, during which unnecessary lights, fans and electrical appliances will be switched off.
On November 3, schools focussed on water conservation, with activities aimed at identifying water wastage on campus and promoting judicious use of water and rainwater harvesting.
The following day will be dedicated to sustainable food systems, with an emphasis on millets, traditional foods, healthy eating habits and preventing food wastage. Schools may also promote composting of biodegradable waste.
On November 5, campuses will take up plastic-free initiatives, encouraging students to use reusable water bottles and bags while learning about alternatives to single-use plastics and responsible waste disposal.
The focus will shift to electronic waste on November 6, when schools will sensitise students to its harmful effects and promote the repair, reuse and authorised disposal of electronic items. The final day, November 7, will see cleanliness and waste-segregation drives, alongside poster-making, slogan-writing and student-led presentations on sustainable lifestyles.
According to the circular, each school must designate a nodal teacher to coordinate the activities and ensure their implementation. Schools have also been directed to register on the Meri LIFE portal and upload details of the activities undertaken, along with photographs and information on student and teacher participation.
The Directorate has clarified that the programmes must be conducted at the school level without incurring any expenditure and should be integrated with morning assemblies, Eco Club activities and other ongoing initiatives without affecting regular academic work.
District Deputy Directors of Education will monitor the implementation and submit consolidated reports on activities, participation and portal uploads by November 12.