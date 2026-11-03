Delhi schools to observe ‘BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week’, focus on energy conservation, plastic-free campuses

NEW DELHI: From switching off unnecessary lights and fans to promoting millets, setting up plastic-free campuses and spreading awareness about electronic waste, schools across Delhi will undertake a series of activities this week as part of the BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools to observe the week from November 1 to 7 by organising awareness campaigns and action-oriented activities aimed at encouraging environmentally sustainable habits among students and teachers.

The initiative, which stems from the joint statement of the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting under the BRICS Environmental Working Group, seeks to promote sustainable lifestyles through public outreach, citizen engagement and behavioural change under Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

As November 1 fell on a Sunday, activities scheduled for November 1 and 2 were clubbed together and were conducted on November 2.