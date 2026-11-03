IIT Delhi retains top spot among Indian Universities in QS Asia Rankings 2027, slips to 66th, DU falls to 106th

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has retained its position as India’s highest-ranked university in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, despite slipping seven places to 66th from 59th last year. Meanwhile, the University of Delhi (DU) has fallen out of the regional top 100, dropping from 95th to 106th, highlighting the growing competition among Asian higher education institutions.

According to the latest rankings released by international higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Tuesday, all six of India’s highest-ranked universities have recorded a decline in their positions this year. The results come in an expanded edition featuring 1,722 universities across 26 higher education systems, including 195 new entrants.

IIT Delhi continues to lead India’s higher education institutions in the regional rankings, although its seven-place decline reflects the increasingly competitive academic environment across Asia. The institute, however, remains among the country’s strongest performers in employer reputation, securing the seventh position in Asia.

The University of Delhi’s slide to 106th from 95th last year marks another development for the national capital’s higher education landscape. Its exit from the top 100 comes amid stronger competition from universities across the region and an increase in the number of institutions included in the rankings.