Jails told to shift officials posted for more than three years

NEW DELHI: In a bid to boost accountability and check corruption in prisons, the Delhi government has directed the jail administration to immediately identify and transfer prison officials posted at the same location for more than three years.
According to a statement, the government has also sought a list of officials overstaying their postings in sensitive departments, including the chief public relations officer, factory and procurement wings, as well as jails housing first-time offenders, economic offenders and civil prisoners.
The administration has also been asked to submit details of the posting history of the past 10 years of specific officials facing allegations of corruption and misconduct. The directions were issued following a high-level review meeting, the statement said.
Officials have also been asked to verify the quality and market rates of food & medicines supplied to inmates to prevent irregularities.
The government is also exploring the use of advanced scanning technology to detect smuggled tobacco and narcotics inside prisons without causing harm, it said.
Prison authorities have been asked to submit action taken reports (ATRs) within strict deadlines on pending complaints related to security lapses and staff misconduct.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said, “The government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, extortion and inefficiency in correctional institutions.
Rotating officials who have remained in the same postings for years is essential to prevent vested interests, ensure transparency and maintain integrity across Delhi’s prisons.” He added that the government was committed to modernising prison security, ensuring inmate welfare and addressing complaints.
“Our administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, extortion, and systemic inefficiency within our correctional institutions. Rotating officers who have remained in the same postings for years is a vital step to prevent vested interests and ensure transparency across all Delhi prisons,” Sood said.
Admn told to submit details of 10 yrs’ posting history
The administration has also been asked to submit details of the posting history of the past 10 years of specific officials facing allegations of corruption and misconduct. The directions were issued following a review meeting. Officials have also been asked to verify the quality and market rates of food & medicines supplied to inmates.