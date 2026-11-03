Jails told to shift officials posted for more than three years

NEW DELHI: In a bid to boost accountability and check corruption in prisons, the Delhi government has directed the jail administration to immediately identify and transfer prison officials posted at the same location for more than three years.

According to a statement, the government has also sought a list of officials overstaying their postings in sensitive departments, including the chief public relations officer, factory and procurement wings, as well as jails housing first-time offenders, economic offenders and civil prisoners.

The administration has also been asked to submit details of the posting history of the past 10 years of specific officials facing allegations of corruption and misconduct. The directions were issued following a high-level review meeting, the statement said.

Officials have also been asked to verify the quality and market rates of food & medicines supplied to inmates to prevent irregularities.

The government is also exploring the use of advanced scanning technology to detect smuggled tobacco and narcotics inside prisons without causing harm, it said.